E3 2017 Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Trailer Coming Tomorrow, Teaser Shows Battle Droids

A new trailer and a 40-player live gameplay demonstration for Star Wars: Battlefront II will debut tomorrow, June 10, during EA's E3 2017 briefing. Ahead of that, EA today released a very brief teaser trailer for the video, showing B1 Battle Droids preparing for war.

According to the video, this is game engine footage that is representative of the PlayStation 4 edition. You can watch the teaser below:

Forces are deploying for battle. The #StarWarsBattlefrontII gameplay trailer arrives tomorrow. See it first: https://t.co/cxGHo62t1f pic.twitter.com/k2f5yVzUKn — EAStarWars (@EAStarWars) June 9, 2017

Battlefront II launches on November 17 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. People who buy the $80 Elite Trooper Deluxe edition or subscribe to EA/Origin Access can play early. Additionally, EA announced a multiplayer beta today coming this fall, and people who pre-order will get in first.

Unlike 2015's Battlefront, which shipped 14 million copies, the sequel will have a single-player campaign--John Boyega should be happy. The campaign is being worked on by Motive Studios, while DICE is again handling the multiplayer.

EA's E3 briefing begins at 12 PM PT on June 10 and is expected to run for 90 minutes. Here's how you can watch it and more details about what to expect. You can also check out this rundown of all the EA games confirmed for the show so far.