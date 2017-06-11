E3 2017: Star Wars Battlefront 2 Gameplay--See Han Solo And Naboo Starfighters In Action

We're getting more peeks at gameplay in Star Wars Battlefront II, including video showing one incredibly iconic character in action. Check out the video above to see Han Solo as he defends the palace of Theed, including a face-off with Darth Maul and a brief standoff with Boba Fett.

We also got a chance to see Battlefront II's air combat in action, featuring vastly improved flight controls over the first game. Here we get to see the Naboo Starfighter as it mounts ground attacks against Separatist forces and tries to defend the palace from the air.

In addition to a close-up look at multiplayer gameplay, we also got the chance to check out Star Wars Battlefront II's single-player story mode when it was officially revealed yesterday. Check out our first impressions here, and read GameSpot's interview with the developers for even more insight into the game. In other Battlefront II news, EA also announced that the game's DLC maps, modes, characters, and more will be free.

Check out our full roundup of all the news from EA's press conference to get more details on Star Wars Battlefront II and other EA games. For everything E3, including the latest news and games, follow GameSpot's full coverage of all the conference's events and announcements here.