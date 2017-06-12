E3 2017: Splinter Cell Dev Reveals Sci-Fi Spaceship Game That Uses Real-World Toys

After Splinter Cell: Blacklist developer Ubisoft Toronto finished that game, the studio thought about what it wanted to make next. Now, that game has been revealed, and it's probably not what you expected. Starlink: Battle for Atlas is a very unique-looking game that involves real-world, modular toys that attach to your Xbox One, PS4, or Nintendo Switch controller.

Using the Snowdrop Engine (The Division), Battle for Atlas uses a completely modular spaceship toy that attaches to your game controller. You can mix and match different items like ship parts (wings and weapons and more), and you can also add different "Pilot" characters. When you swap out a part or a pilot, this is displayed on the screen instantly. It's pretty cool to see.

Your hands go below the spaceship itself, to allow you to use the gamepad's controls.

In terms of gameplay, Atlas is a space dogfighting game that takes place in a huge open world. You can get a first glimpse at the title through the gameplay trailer above. Stay tuned to GameSpot for more from Ubisoft and E3.