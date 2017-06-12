E3 2017: Spider-Man PS4 Gameplay Video Debuts, Release Date Slated For 2018

The long-awaited Spider-Man game from Ratchet & Clank developer Insomniac Games finally made its debut tonight during Sony's E3 2017 press conference. It provided us with a look at an extended gameplay demo featuring combat, navigation, and more.

In it, we saw Spider-Man make his way through a construction zone, taking down enemies with his web-slinging abilities with Batman: Arkham-style combat. The action then moved into downtown New York, where Spider-Man swung from building to building, chasing a helicopter through the city. The trailer revealed that Miles Morales may be in the game in some capacity. You can watch the video above and check out some action in the animated GIF below.

Spider-Man casts players as the iconic web-slinger in a completely original story, separate from next month's Spider-Man: Homecoming. It takes place at a time when Peter Parker is "experienced" and "more masterful at fighting crime" in New York.

"From traversing with parkour and utilizing the environment, to new combat and blockbuster set pieces, it's Spider-Man unlike any you've played before," reads a line from the game's description. Spider-Man is the first licensed game Insomniac has ever made. It is known most for the Ratchet and Clank series.

