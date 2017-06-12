E3 2017: South Park: The Fractured But Whole Trailer Pokes Fun At Bad X-Men Movies

Ubisoft has released a new trailer for South Park: The Fractured But Whole. It was shown during the company's E3 2017 press conference.

The highlights from the video were the introduction of Tool Shed, a new character that seems to be an expert in creating gadgets. Another character, Call Girl, also briefly appears, pledging her support to the kids on the quest before vanishing into the night.

There's also a bit where Timmy becomes a parody of Charles Xavier and telepathically tells Cartman their franchise is failing, poking fun at the recent X-Men movie series. Of course, there's also a showcase of all the superpowers that will be available to players in The Fractured But Whole. Watch the trailer above.

Ubisoft has confirmed South Park: The Fractured But Whole will be available from October 17 across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also announced an additional South Park game, Phone Destroyer, and revealed Beyond Good and Evil 2.