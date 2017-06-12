E3 2017: South Park Phone Destroyer Revealed As A Free-To-Play Card Game

While Ubisoft already has a new South Park game in the works, it's now announced a second game, this one entitled South Park: Phone Destroyer. As the name might suggest, it's a mobile game--and one that appears to embrace its mobile platform.

A brief trailer for the game was rolled during Ubisoft's E3 press conference, which unfortunately didn't provide us with much sense of what kind of game this is. The company has subsequently filled in many of the gaps, saying it "combines real-time combat with traditional trading card collecting." You play as the New Kid from The Stick of Truth and will team up with and fight cowboys, cops, bards, clerics, cyborgs, and all manner of other things.

Phone Destroyer is being developed by Ubisoft studio RedLynx and will be free-to-play. You'll upgrade your team by acquiring new cards, which can then be used to compete with other players in multiplayer.

The game is due out sometime this year for iOS and Android. We'll report back as we learn more, but in the meantime, stay tuned to our E3 hub for all of our coverage. Ubisoft's other announcements have included an announcement of the Mario/Rabbids mashup game and an intriguing VR game that Elijah Wood is working on.