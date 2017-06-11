E3 2017 Sony Press Conference: What Time Is It On And How To Watch

The details of Sony's E3 2017 press conference has been announced, and you can watch the event right here through the video embed above. This year's briefing is scheduled to take place on Monday night, as usual. You can consult our full list for the entire E3 press conference schedule, but here are the exact times for when Sony's conference begins:

Sony PlayStation E3 2017 Press Conference Start Time

June 12 at 6 PM PT

June 12 at 9 PM ET

June 13 at 2 AM GMT

June 13 at 11 AM AEST

Sony has not yet provided much insight into what to expect from the company's showing at E3 this year. New PlayStation 4 games are obvious, and we may also see Sony spend some time talking about PlayStation VR and what's next for the virtual reality platform after a relatively quiet few months. In terms of specific games, Insomniac's Spider-Man, Days Gone, and the new God of War all seem like possibilities.

For more on what to potentially expect, check out our E3 2017 rumor roundup. You can follow along with along with all of our coverage at GameSpot's E3 hub.