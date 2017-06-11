E3 2017: Skyrim On Switch Detailed, Will Have Zelda Amiibo Support

At Bethesda's E3 2017 press conference, the publisher shared more details about the Skyrim port on Nintendo Switch. Most notably, the game will have Amiibo support: Scanning the Link Amiibo will unlock the Master Sword in-game. Additionally, you'll be able to use the Joy-Cons' motion controls to shoot your bow and arrow.

The port on Switch seems to be giving Elder Scrolls fans reasons to spend even more time with the critically acclaimed RPG. Other Elder Scrolls-related announcements include a Skyrim expansion for Elder Scrolls Legends.

Check our live blog of Bethesda's conference to see all the latest announcements. For all the latest news, trailers, and impressions from E3 2017, check out our E3 hub. Bethesda's other announcements include The Evil Within 2 and a VR version of Doom.