E3 2017: Sci-Fi Side-Scroller Matterfall Gets Release Date, New Trailer

Matterfall, the side-scrolling action shooter from developer Housemarque, has a new trailer and release date. More details were announced ahead of Sony's E3 press conference.

You can check out the official E3 trailer above, which shows a battle suit-clad hero blasting, jumping, and dodging their way through a futuristic city. Players manipulate the matter around them to maneuver through levels and, much like Resogun, you'll face wave after wave of enemies in a fight to survive and progress through the side-scroller.

"MatterFall follows an unexpected hero fighting for survival on a ravished sci-fi world infected by a mysterious and deadly alien material known only as 'Smart Matter,'" reads PlayStation's blog. "Using agility and powerful weaponry you must explore this new world and utilize your own control over the Smart Matter to uncover the mystery of this new threat and save the day before it threatens the very existence of the human race."

Matterfall is out August 15 for PlayStation 4 and is available for pre-order now. Matterfall was just one of more than a dozen titles unveiled today by Sony, and you can see the full list of new games here. For the a full recap of the day at E3, check out our Monday news roundup and head over to our E3 hub for the latest details.