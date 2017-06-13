E3 2017 Schedule: Everything Announced At The Press Conferences - News, Games, More
E3 has unofficially begun, with EA already hosting its EA Play press conference.
E3 has only just officially wrapped up its first day, but the majority of this year's E3 announcements have already been made. The various companies hosting press conferences--Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, Bethesda, Ubisoft, and EA--have already gotten theirs out of the way, leaving us with a few days on the show floor.
For the first time ever, E3 is open to the public this year, but the show otherwise seems to be largely the same as in the recent past. One notable difference is that things began earlier than usual--EA already held its EA Play press conference on Saturday, while Microsoft's Xbox press conference was a day earlier than usual. It might be too late to enjoy them live, but you can still re-experience them all with our liveblogs and various recaps. You can find all of this below.
E3 2017 Press Conference News And Trailers:
Saturday, June 10
Electronic Arts
Sunday, June 11
Microsoft
Bethesda
Monday, June 12
Ubisoft
Sony
Tuesday, June 13
Nintendo
