E3 2017: Quake Champions Will Have A Million Dollar Competition, Beta Is Live Again

Today during Bethesda's E3 press conference, the company presented Quake Champions in a new, yet familiar light. The game was painted as a major esports title, and it's being backed up with a sponsored competition on August 26 during QuakeCon, which will have a $1 million prize. The event is called the Quake World Championships and anyone can participate, though more details will come.

As a result, Bethesda announced that Quake Champions is back in open beta and will run indefinitely. Players can signup on its official website right now. As a nod to Wolfenstein and the newly announced The New Colossus, BJ Blazkowicz is a playable character in Quake Champions and he'll have his own attributes and voice lines.

For everything on Bethesda's E3 2017 press conference, follow all our stories here on GameSpot. The event also brought word of Doom's VR version and The Evil Within 2.