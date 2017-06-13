E3 2017: PSN "Best Of E3" Sale Begins, Lots Of PS4 Games On Sale

Sony has kicked off a new PlayStation Network sales for games that "made a splash" at E3s of recent years. There are discounts of up to 70 percent on titles like Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Titanfall 2, Final Fantasy XV, Battlefield 1, Evolve, Grand Theft Auto V, and many more.

This sale is going on alongside the special deal where you can get $15 PSN credit back when you spend $100 or more on digital games and other content. You can read more about the particulars of his offer here in GameSpot's previous coverage.

You can see the full lineup of the Best of E3 deals here on the PlayStation Store. The promotion runs until June 20, ending that day at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

