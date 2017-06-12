E3 2017: PS4's Everybody's Golf Coming This Summer For $40

The cheery golf game Everybody's Golf will be coming to PlayStation 4 this summer on August 29 in North America, August 30 in Europe, and August 31 in Japan. The game's price is set at $40.

Everybody's Golf is a long-running series that began in 1997 but is better known as Hot Shots Golf in North America. Developer Clap Hanz is changing the formula by implementing an open-world style of interactivity outside of golf matches. This new entry was previously in a closed beta back in April.

