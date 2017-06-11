E3 2017: PS4, Xbox One Price Cuts Go Into Effect

The previously announced PS4 and Xbox One price cuts are now in effect. For at least the next week, the PS4 Slim and Xbox One S models start at $250.

For PS4, Sony is offering the gold-color PS4 Slim and a matching controller for $50 off the standard price of a PS4 Slim. The PS4 price cut has been described as temporary, but there is no word on how long the Xbox One offer will last.

The price cuts go into effect just as E3 2017 is getting started.

The price cuts go into effect just as E3 2017 is getting started. Microsoft's briefing is slated for today, June 11, at 2 PM PT, while Sony's is scheduled for June 12 at 6 PM PT. On the hardware side, we are expecting Microsoft to divulge new details on Project Scorpio, while there are rumors of a more powerful PlayStation console as well.

