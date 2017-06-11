E3 2017 Press Conference Schedule: Dates And Times For Bethesda, Sony, Ubisoft, And Nintendo

E3 has, for all intents and purposes, already begun. The event officially takes place in Los Angeles from June 13-15, but the days prior bring press conferences from the various console manufacturers and publishers. We've rounded up all of the dates and times for the big press conferences to help you get ready to follow along with the show.

For the first time ever, E3 is open to the public this year, but the show otherwise seems to be largely the same as in the recent past. One notable difference is that things are beginning earlier than usual--EA has already held its EA Play press conference, while Microsoft's Xbox press conference has also taken place. You can see the full schedule below, and hit the links to find out more details on what to expect and where you can watch.

E3 2017 Press Conference Dates And Times:

Saturday, June 10

Electronic Arts -- 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Sunday, June 11

Microsoft -- 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 10 PM GMT

Bethesda -- 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET / 5 AM GMT

Monday, June 12

The PC Gaming show -- 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT

Ubisoft -- 1 PM PT / 9 PM BST / 4 PM ET

Sony -- 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET / 2 AM GMT (June 13)

Tuesday, June 13