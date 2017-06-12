E3 2017 Nintendo Press Conference: What Time Is It On And How To Watch

The details of Nintendo's E3 2017 plans have been announced, and you can watch the event right here through the embed above. Nintendo's livestream plans span two days, but it will have a Nintendo Spotlight event on Tuesday morning in lieu of a traditional press conference. Here's the exact schedule for when Nintendo's event begin:

Nintendo E3 2017 Spotlight Start Time

June 13 at 9 AM PT

June 13 at 12 PM ET

June 13 at 5 PM GMT

June 14 at 2 AM AEST

Nintendo hasn't shared much about the Nintendo Spotlight except to say it will showcase Switch games launching in 2017. That includes Super Mario Odyssey, which is the only game to be specifically called out by Nintendo. Other games we know are on the way this year are Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Splatoon 2, Arms, and FIFA.

Following the Spotlight event, Nintendo will host a Treehouse livestream that takes a closer look at Switch and 3DS games. Additionally, on June 13 and 14, Nintendo will be streaming Splatoon 2's 2017 World Inkling Invitational and the 2017 Arms Open Invitational

