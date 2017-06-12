E3 2017: Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Trailer Reveals More Story

The sequel to the Level-5 and Bandai Namco RPG, inspired by the iconic Studio Ghibli art style, received a new trailer today as part of Sony's E3 2017 pre-show press conference. Ni No Kuni II: Revanant Kingdom will put you in the shoes of Ding Dong Dell's King named Evan.

Unlike the first game, Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, this sequel will not have direct involvement from Studio Ghibli despite retaining the familiar art style. Speaking of familiars, the Pokemon-like creatures of the first game are essentially replaced by what are called Higgledies--which seem similar to Pikmin.

Reviewer Kevin Van Ord gave the Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch a 9/10 on GameSpot, concluding it's a "witty, beautiful, and endlessly creative treasure not to be missed."

Ni No Kuni II: Revanant Kingdom is set to release on both PlayStation 4 and PC through Steam on November 10. Mister Drippy is still absent from what we can tell, but stick with us here at GameSpot for everything that's present during E3 2017.