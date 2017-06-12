E3 2017: Ni No Kuni 2 Release Date Confirmed For This Year

Bandai Namco has announced the release date for Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom. The sequel to Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam on November 10.

In Revenant Kingdom, players will take on the role of the young king Evan, who is the ruler of the kingdom Ding Dong Dell, a place where cats, mice, and humans lived together. After a coup occurs, the young cat king must regain control of his kingdom after it has been taken over by an evil empire. Along the way, he'll team up with other adventurers and sky-pirates, who will join him in his quest to restore the kingdom and bring peace to the land.

While the first title was very much a high-profile collaboration between developer Level-5 and the legendary animators Studio Ghibli, Revenant Kingdom is a Level-5 production, with help from former Ghibli artist Yoshiyuki Momose. And judging from the trailers and many screenshots, it definitely looks to keep with with the vibrant and whimsical art style that this series is known for.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Ni no Kuni II would make an appearance on PC, which is a first for the series. With the expanded gameplay and new world to explore, Revenant Kingdom will most certainly find an audience on PC come release this November.

For more info about Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, and other titles from Namco Bandai, check back with us at our E3 2017 hub for more updates on the latest titles.