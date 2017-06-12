E3 2017: New South Park Game, Phone Destroyer, Revealed At Ubisoft Press Conference

While Ubisoft already has a new South Park game in the works, it's now announced a second game, this one entitled South Park: Phone Destroyer. As the name might suggest, it's a mobile game--and one that appears to embrace its platform.

A brief trailer for the game was rolled during Ubisoft's E3 press conference, which unfortunately didn't provide us with much sense of what kind of game this is. It appears to be some sort of card-based combat game that brings together the many characters you know from South Park. It pits different factions against each other, ranging from cowboys to cops to Native Americans to bards to clerics and more. You'll also interact with characters through iOS-style voice calls and text messages.

Whatever Phone Destroyer is exactly, we should find out more soon. The game is due out sometime this year. We'll report back as we learn more, but in the meantime, stay tuned to our E3 hub for all of our coverage. Ubisoft's other announcements have included an announcement of the Mario/Rabbids mashup game and an intriguing VR game that Elijah Wood is working on.