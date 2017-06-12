E3 2017: New PS4 VR Game The Inpatient Is Set 60 Years Before Until Dawn

One of the cool surprises from Sony's E3 2017 briefing tonight was the PlayStation VR game The Inpatient. More details for the psychological horror game have now come to light, including the fact that it's a prequel set 60 year before Supermassive's previous game, Until Dawn.

You play a patient with amnesia in the game, which is set in the Blackwood Sanatorium. "You don't need to have played Until Dawn to be able to enjoy The Inpatient; it's an entirely standalone title with a brand new story and cast of characters to meet," Supermassive said in a PlayStation Blog post.

At the start of the game, a mysterious man named Jefferson Bragg, the owner of the sanatorium, is questioning you. He says he's trying to help you, but all is not what it seems. Eventually, you discover who you are and why you're in the sanatorium.

"Over the course of the game you'll meet a variety of interesting patients and staff, each with their own motivations and agendas. How you react to these characters and the choices you make will have profound and dramatic consequences for how the story unfolds," reads a line from the game's description.

Your body, hands, and feet are modeled into The Inpatient, so you can see each when you look around in virtual reality. Additionally, you can speak aloud, and NPCs will react.

Supermassive worked with Until Dawn writers Larry Fessenden and Graham Reznick on the story for The Inpatient. The Inpatient is one of two PlayStation VR games from Supermassive that was announced today during Sony's E3 briefing. The other is a crime thriller called Hidden Agenda.

For more, check out our roundup of all the news shared during Sony's E3 press conference. Among the highlights were a remastered Shadow of the Colossus and an extended look at Days Gone.