E3 2017: New PlayStation Game Involves Selfies, Looks Like Fun

Tonight as part of its E3 announcements, Sony announced That's You, a brand-new console/mobile game involving selfies and probably the most fun with a group of people and some beers.

After snapping a selfie, your face gets put on a virtual card and then a question game begins. Everyone gets to choose a friend who they think matches up best with a particular question. One shown in the trailer is "Who's most likely to laugh at a teacher's lame joke." The friends then vote, and hilarity ensues. Another game challenges players to snap a photo of someone in the room and then draw them as if they were a police officer in riot gear. These are just two examples; the game looks pretty silly and fun. Here's the full trailer:

