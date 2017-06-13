E3 2017: New Metroid 3DS Amiibos Revealed, One Of Them Is Squishy

Today during Nintendo's E3 Treehouse livestream the company announced two new Amiibo toys for the newly announced Samus: Metroid Returns. These include a Metroid Amiibo that is actually squishy and Samus Aran in her iconic Metroid 2 pose. You can see these in the gallery below.

Nintendo isn't saying just yet what these new Amiibo toys actually do in the game, but that information is coming later. Other Amiibo figures that work with Metroid: Samus Returns include the previously released regular Samus Aran and Zero Suit Samus Amiibo from the Super Smash Bros. line.

Metroid: Samus Returns for 3DS is based on the classic game, Metroid II: Return of Samus. Rather than a straight port, this is described as a reimagining of that title, though it remains a 2D side-scrolling action/exploration game. In addition to improved visuals, it also features a new range of motion, allowing you to aim in any direction, and new abilities.

Samus Returns will launch on September 15. A special edition will be available that includes both the game itself and a CD with selections from the soundtrack. The game is in development at MercuryStream, the developer of Castlevania: Lords of Shadow. It previously denied reports that it had pitched a Metroid game for Wii U and 3DS.

Outside of Metroid, Nintendo today showed off more of Super Mario Odyssey and revealed that a new Pokemon RPG is in development for Switch. Check out our Nintendo press conference recap for all the news.