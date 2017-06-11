E3 2017: New Metro Game, Exodus, Confirmed For PS4/Xbox One/PC

Update: Deep Silver has confirmed that Metro: Exodus will also launch on PS4 in 2018. The publisher shared some more details on the game. Like the previous Metro, Exodus stars Artyom, who is fleeing the ruins of the Moscow Metro with a band of survivors. Deep Silver says the game will be a "sandbox survival experience," with players exploring large, non-linear levels in a story that spans an entire year.

Original story follows.

During Microsoft's E3 press conference today, the company announced a new title in the Metro series--Metro: Exodus. The title is coming to both Xbox One and PC in 2018. It's currently unclear if it will also come to PlayStation 4, but unlike many other games at the briefing, there was no reference to it being an Xbox exclusive.

For the first time in the Metro series, Exodus will feature an open world. The footage released during the conference shows the player-character moving through a collapsed tunnel filled with skeletons before emerging into the open world and fighting a mutated rat creature using explosive crossbow bolts.

The most recent game in the Metro series is 2013's Metro: Last Light. A website listing last year suggested a new Metro game would be out in 2017, but publisher Deep Silver later claimed this was just a mistake. Metro author Dmitry Glukhovsky later suggested that a new game could be in the works, but there had been no official word on that happening, until now.

Elsewhere in today's conference, Microsoft unveiled its Project Scorpio as Xbox One X. The console will launch November 7, and you can see what it looks like here. Metro: Exodus will feature enhancements on Xbox One X, which will let you play the game in 4K and HDR.

