E3 2017: Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War Gameplay Trailer Showcases Army Building

One of the many games featured in Microsoft's E3 2017 press briefing was Middle-earth: Shadow of War. Complementing a previously revealed story gameplay video, this latest gameplay video focused on the ability to dominate and recruit allies to your cause. It's a feature from Shadow of Mordor that has now been refined in this upcoming sequel.

Aside from spotlighting how to dominate orcs twice the size of protagonist Talion, this gameplay reveal also showcased orc interaction, with hints on how orc culture will be depicted in Shadow of War. It's also been revealed that the game will feature seven new orc tribes. And expect to learn deep backstories for even the most minor orc characters.

Displays of combat were also woven into this gameplay video, where Talion showcased a leaping bow attack as well as the involving melee fighting mixed with agile dodging. The close-quarters fight culminated with a stun attack where a targeted orc was frozen, leaving him vulnerable to domination. This is all performed in the interest of amassing a small but formidable army, strong enough to assault a stronghold held by one of Sauron's overlords.

Elswhere in today's conference, Microsoft unveiled its Project Scorpio as Xbox One X. The console will launch November 7, and you can see what it looks like here. Check out our hub for more of GameSpot's E3 coverage. Middle-earth: Shadow of War is scheduled for release on October 10, 2017 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.