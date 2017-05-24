E3 2017: Massive Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Poster Is Going Up Right Now

With E3 2017 now just a few weeks away, preparations are well underway for the big gaming show in Los Angeles. Giant posters outside of the convention hall are always a part of the show, and it looks like this will be no different this year. A three-panel poster for Star Wars: Battlefront II is currently in the process of being installed on the famous Figueroa Hotel, nearby the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Here is a picture of the poster that Battlefront II actress Janina Gavankar, who plays the main character, found on Reddit and posted to her Twitter page:

(Saw this on @reddit) I wish I could go downtown right now & sit & watch them finish it, like a creeper! #e3 #BattlefrontII pic.twitter.com/09FTFKpHHv — janina gavankar (@Janina) May 24, 2017

Gavankar, who had roles on TV shows True Blood and The League, plays Inferno Squad Commander Iden Versio in Battlefront II.

Last year, CD Projekt Red put a huge poster for The Witcher card game Gwent on the Figueroa Hotel.

We're expecting to see many more E3 posters in the days and weeks ahead. Last year, there were huge posters for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare's remastered version, Mafia III, Watch Dogs 2, and Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens, among others.

Battlefront II launches in November for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. We're expecting to learn more about the shooter--which has a campaign unlike 2015's game--at E3 coming up soon.

EA's EA Play event at E3 kicks off on June 10, so expect the news to start rolling in around then.