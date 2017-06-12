E3 2017: LawBreakers PC/PS4 Release Date, Open Beta Date Confirmed

LawBreakers, the new arena shooter from Gears of War designer Cliff Bleszinski, finally has a release date. It's coming quite soon, as is one final beta that will be open for everyone.

LawBreakers' testing phase continues later this month, with the final closed beta beginning on June 28. Two days later, an open beta begins as part of an event called Rise Up. It's unclear how long this will last for, but everyone will then be able to pick up the full game when it's released on August 8.

It'll be available for PC and, as recently announced, PS4. Both versions will be priced at $30--as Bleszinski noted on stage at the PC Gaming Show, there's "none of that $60 multiplayer-only bulls***." Cross-play will not be available, as Bleszinski has previously deemed it "dumb."

You can read more about LawBreakers in our recent interview. Other announcements at the PC Gaming Show included a release date for Total War: Warhammer II and new features for Playerunknown's Battlegrounds.