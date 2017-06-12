E3 2017: Latest Star Wars Battlefront 2 Gameplay Shows New Vehicles, Classes, Weapons, And More

Star Wars Battlefront II's gameplay is a much-improved experience, thanks to the new clearly defined class system, which brings an element of strategic team play and makes combat feel much less random than in the previous game. We're getting the chance to try out all the new game mechanics at E3, along with the much-more diverse array of weapons, and you can get a look for yourself in the video above.

That's not the only way Star Wars Battlefront II is beating out its predecessor. Vehicles have improved a lot too, with better aerial maneuverability and smoother ground controls making the whole experience much more fun (and letting you cause much more damage). Get a look in the video below.

And then, of course, there are the heroes. Thanks to Darkness 429, we're getting a high-level look at hero-vs-hero battle, as Rey, Han Solo, and Darth Maul wield their lightsabers and blasters and show off the game's class-based gameplay dynamics. Check out the full gameplay video below of all three heroes in action.

Check out our full coverage of Star Wars Battlefront II, including the latest news and gameplay videos from E3, including a full news roundup of E3's press conference where they officially revealed Battlefront II. Keep up with all the announcements of E3 2017 right here at GameSpot.