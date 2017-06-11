E3 2017: Get Free Games For Signing Up For Microsoft's Streaming Service

If you watched Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference, you likely noticed that a service called Mixer was mentioned a lot. Mixer is Microsoft's recently renamed streaming service, and Microsoft is strongly promoting it as a place to watch E3 coverage. As a result, linking your Xbox account to Mixer has a perk: you'll get a few free games, including Rare Replay, No Time To Explain, and The Final Station.

This perk was originally only for people who watched the press briefing through Mixer, but Microsoft has since extended it. Anyone who watches one of the Xbox Daily shows this week through the service will get the MixPot, which includes those three games and several pieces of DLC.

The MixPot comes with:

If you want to grab this pack, you'll have to link your accounts before 11:59 PM PT on June 16 / 2:59 AM ET on June 17.

For all the news from Microsoft's conference, check out our roundup here. And keep watching GameSpot's E3 hub for everything coming out of E3 2017.