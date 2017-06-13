E3 2017: Four New Zelda Breath Of The Wild Amiibo Figures Revealed

Today during E3 2017, Nintendo made a number of Amiibo announcements, including new figures for Metroid: Samus Returns and Super Mario: Odyssey. Now, Nintendo has announced more Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild figures--and they look pretty rad.

The figures re for Daruk, Mipha, Revali, and Urbosa. You can see them all in the image gallery below; click each figure to bring up the images in full size. Additionally, these Amiibo figures can be seen in the video above.

Some of Nintendo's other Zelda announcements today included announcing the release date for Breath of the Wild's first expansion, The Master Trials, and the confirmation that the next one, The Champions Ballad, will launch this holiday.

Nintendo's conference was full of announcements. The company confirmed that Rocket League is coming to Switch toward the end of 2017. In addition, it announced a new Kirby game and a new Yoshi game, and it showed off some gameplay of Super Mario Odyssey.

