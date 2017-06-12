E3 2017: Forza Motorsport 7 And Sea Of Thieves Videos Show PC-Focused Support

As part of Microsoft's Play Anywhere program, two upcoming marquee games for the Xbox One were shown running on PC during the PC Gaming Show at E3 2017. Forza Motorsport 7 is the first in the Motorsport line to have a PC release, and Sea of Thieves is a new IP with pirate-themed multiplayer.

Forza Motorsport 7 has full mouse, keyboard, and controller support. But it was also stated that Turn 10 Studios will include support for any USB control device. Creative Director Bill Giese said "every fan-requested wheel on the market" will work, even saying Turn 10 tested DDR mats and guitar peripherals. In addition, Forza Motorsport 7 will have 4K resolution support and unlocked frame rates.

The PC version of Sea of Thieves was said to not be a direct port of the Xbox One version. It'll have support for 4K resolution, unlocked frame rates, and even ultra-wide 21:9 resolutions.

Forza Motorsport 7 is set to release on November 7, while Sea of the Thieves is coming at an unspecified date in early 2018.