E3 2017: Every PlayStation Game Confirmed For The Show
Here's a roundup of all the PlayStation games coming to E3 2017.
Related
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
With , E3 has essentially begun. We're rounding up all of the many PlayStation games that you can look forward to seeing at this year's show, which will feature major names like Call of Duty, Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, and Star Wars.
We will continue to update this story as more titles are revealed. You can also check out our full list for every game confirmed for E3 across all platforms.
E3 2017 runs June 13-15, with briefings from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft planned for the days before the show kicks off. Sony's press conference is in its usual timeslot on Monday night, and you'll be able to watch it live here on GameSpot. In the meantime, head to our E3 hub for all of our event coverage.
All The PlayStation Games Confirmed For E3 2017 So Far
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Assassin's Creed: Origins (rumored)
- Battalion 1944
- Call of Cthulu
- Call of Duty: World War II
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- The Crew 2
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- Destiny 2
- Detroit: Become Human
- Dirt 4
- Dragon Quest XI
- FIFA 18
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- F1 2017
- God of War
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Madden NFL 18
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
- Micro Machines
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- NBA Live 18
- Need for Speed: Payback
- Project Cars 2
- Star Wars: Battlefront II
- Sonic Forces
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- Spider-Man
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Vampyr
Join the conversation