E3 2017: Every PlayStation Game Confirmed For The Show

With , E3 has essentially begun. We're rounding up all of the many PlayStation games that you can look forward to seeing at this year's show, which will feature major names like Call of Duty, Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, and Star Wars.

We will continue to update this story as more titles are revealed. You can also check out our full list for every game confirmed for E3 across all platforms.

E3 2017 runs June 13-15, with briefings from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft planned for the days before the show kicks off. Sony's press conference is in its usual timeslot on Monday night, and you'll be able to watch it live here on GameSpot. In the meantime, head to our E3 hub for all of our event coverage.

All The PlayStation Games Confirmed For E3 2017 So Far