E3 2017: Don't Starve Dev Klei Announces RPG "Where Everything Is Negotiable"

Among the many E3 announcements to be made this week is Griftlands, a new title from Klei Entertainment, the developer responsible for the acclaimed Mark of the Ninja and Don't Starve. It's a stylish RPG in which, Klei claims, "everything is negotiable."

The game was revealed early through its Steam page, and then Klei announced it officially at the PC Gaming Show. It has a beautiful, cartoon-like art style, similar to Don't Starve with a bit of The Banner Saga thrown in.

The description states that players will pick their characters and then negotiate for everything, including money, morality, and loyalty. From the announcement trailer, it looks like it has turn-based combat and an isometric perspective.

We don't know much more about it yet, beyond that Klei states that it'll come in late 2017 or early 2018. There's no word on console versions yet. Keep an eye on GameSpot's E3 hub for more news about Griftlands and all other games coming out of E3 2017 this week.