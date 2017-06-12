E3 2017: Detroit Become Human Trailer And Release Date

Sony finally announced more details for Quantic Dream's upcoming PS4-Exclusive game, Detroit: Become Human. However, a release date was not announced.

A new trailer was also shown for the game, showing gameplay for the first time. You play a robot character who questions their reality and leads a rebellion. We also learn that one of the main characters, Marcus, is played by Jesse Williams from the TV show Grey's Anatomy.

The latest Detroit: Become Human trailer reveals a new playable character. #PlayStationE3 pic.twitter.com/bQni9shGMV — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 13, 2017

As mentioned, no release date has ever been announced for Detroit. The first part of Detroit's robot uprising story was first revealed in a tech demo short created by Quantic Dream in 2012.

Sony's E3 2017 briefing is going on right now. The company already announced an expansion for Horizon: Zero Dawn, a new Monster Hunter game, and more. Keep checking back with GameSpot for more on Sony's showing at E3 2017.