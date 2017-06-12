E3 2017: Destiny 2's Release Date Moved Forward (A Bit)

Destiny 2's release date has been brought forward. It was originally due to launch for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 8, but it will now be coming on September 6.

The news was stealthily revealed at the end of the Destiny 2 PS4-exclusive items trailer at Sony's E3 2017 press conference. It was later confirmed by the game's director, Luke Smith, who said that the release date is now September 6 "on all consoles." It is unclear if the new date also applies to the PC version, which was never actually given a release date.

Destiny 2 will launch on all consoles September 6th. — Luke Smith (@thislukesmith) June 13, 2017

You can read a lot more about Destiny 2 from its official reveal, including about how it's adding the ability for solo players to find groups to play Raids with. At the E3 2017 press conference, Sony also showed a cinematic trailer that suggested a strong story focus for the game.

