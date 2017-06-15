E3 2017: Destiny 2's Heroic Activities Not Accessible In Guided Games

Destiny 2 introduces the Guided Games system, which serves as a matchmaking substitute of sorts for high-end group activities like Raids and Nightfall Strikes. But there are limitations on what Guided Games permit access to, as Bungie has revealed they are restricted to activities on Normal difficulty.

In a conversation on Kotaku's E3 2017 podcast, game director luke Smith confirmed that Heroic-level Raids and Nightfall Strikes will still require players to have their own groups to play with. "I don't know exactly how the Challenge Mode layers are going to work [with Guided Games], but the normal-tier activities will be Guided Games, and the Heroics will be find-your-own."

Raids and Nightfall Strikes, the two highest-level activities in Destiny, did not have any sort of matchmaking in the original game. In Destiny 2, Guided Games will provide a form of matchmaking for players who cannot find their own group. This system is undoubtedly a positive addition, but it's still disappointing that players still won't be able to access the most valuable activities without a large group of friends.

Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for Xbox One and PS4, and at a later date for PC. It's getting a beta this summer, and Bungie has said that it's focusing more on Destiny 2's storytelling in-game, as well.