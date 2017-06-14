E3 2017: Destiny 2's Guided Games Not Available For Heroic Activities

One of the biggest additions coming to Destiny 2 is the Guided Games system, which will essentially act as a form of matchmaking for Raids and Nightfall Strikes. Today, however, game director Luke Smith revealed that Guided Games will be restricted to normal-difficulty activities.

In a conversation on Kotaku's E3 2017 podcast, Smith confirmed that Heroic-level Raids and Nightfall Strikes will still require players to have their own groups to play with. "I don't know exactly how the Challenge Mode layers are going to work [with Guided Games], but the normal-tier activities will be Guided Games, and the Heroics will be find-your-own."

Raids and Nightfall Strikes, the two highest-level activities in Destiny, did not have any sort of matchmaking in the original game. In Destiny 2, Guided Games will provide a form of matchmaking for players who cannot find their own group. This system is undoubtedly a positive addition, but it's still disappointing that players still won't be able to access the most valuable activities without a large group of friends.

Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for Xbox Oneand PS4, and at a later date for PC. It's getting a beta this summer, and Bungie has said that it's focusing more on Destiny 2's storytelling in-game, as well. Keep an eye on GameSpot's E3 2017 hub for more on Destiny 2 in the last couple days of E3 2017.