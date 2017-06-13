E3 2017: Destiny 2 PC 4K/60 FPS Gameplay Video Debuts

Destiny 2's PC version promises to offer the best possible experience in terms of technical specifications, but we haven't had a great sense of just what it'll look like on a super-powerful computer. We've now gotten a good look at the game running on PC, as Nvidia and developer Bungie have published a new 4K trailer.

The video shows about a minute and a half of Destiny 2 gameplay running in 4K at 60 frames per second, and it looks pretty incredible. Although the computer I'm working on can only display 1440p video, the graphical fidelity is nonetheless obvious. Seeing Destiny run at a higher framerate is really cool, too. You can see the video below, but worth noting is that you'll need to run it in Chrome to have access to the 4K option.

The video was published in conjunction with Nvidia's announcement that it is partnering with Bungie and publisher Activision. As a result of this partnership, Nvidia is giving away copies of Destiny 2 for free if you buy a GTX 1080 or GTX 1080Ti graphics card. This promotion runs from today, June 13, until June 27.

The first Destiny was only available on consoles, so it was capped at a lower resolution and framerate than PCs are capable of. This will be the case with Destiny 2, as well. Bungie has confirmed that the game will be capped at 30 FPS on the recently revealed Xbox One X, as well.

Yesterday, Bungie revealed a short cinematic trailer for Destiny 2 at the PlayStation E3 2017 press conference, which you can watch here. In addition, it detailed the PlayStation-exclusive items and mission that PS4 players will get for the game. You can read a lot more about the game here. Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, and at a later date for PC.

