E3 2017: Destiny 2 On Xbox One X Runs At 30 FPS, Just Like PS4 Pro

Destiny 2 will not run at 60 FPS even on Xbox One X, leaving the PC version as the only one to make that possible. Game director Luke Smith confirmed the game runs at 30 FPS on Xbox One X at E3 this week when he appeared on Geoff Keighley's show to reveal some technical detail. 30 FPS is the same frame rate as Destiny 2 on PS4 Pro.

Some thought Destiny 2 might run at a higher frame rate on Xbox One X because the console is more powerful than PS4 Pro, but that's not going to be the case, it seems. One possibility is that Bungie wanted to keep the frame rate the same on platforms to ensure the experience is as close to the same as possible--a subject Phil Spencer discussed with us at E3. "30 frames per second on all consoles," Smith said. The PC edition of Destiny 2, meanwhile, has an uncapped frame rate and other PC-specific features.

In other Destiny 2 news, the game's beta trial dates have been revealed, with Activision confirming that pre-order customers will be able to play the beta on PlayStation 4 starting July 18, and on Xbox One beginning July 19. The beta will end on both platforms on July 23. The company also stated that a PC beta is planned for late August, with more details coming "soon."

Additionally, Destiny 2's release date has been moved up slightly, now launching on September 6, while the PC version will launch on October 24. You can read a lot more about Destiny 2 from its official reveal, including about how it's adding the ability for solo players to find groups to play Raids with. At its E3 2017 press conference, Sony also showed a cinematic trailer that suggested a strong story focus for the game.

As for Xbox One X, the more powerful console launches on November 7, priced at $500. A number of analysts believe that price point is too high.