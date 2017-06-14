E3 2017: Destiny 2 Dev Explains The PC Delay

The PC version of Destiny 2 finally has a release date: October 24. That's more than a month after the shooter comes out for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on September 6. Now, Bungie has explained the delay, saying the studio wanted to make sure the final product delivers on what players expect.

Speaking to GameSpot at E3, community manager David "Deej" Dague pointed out that Destiny 2 is Bungie's first PC release in some time. The developer didn't want to put the game out before it was sure the experience would be "worthy" of the PC crowd.

"We want to make sure that we're building a product that we feel is worthy of the PC gaming community," Dague told us. "We want to make sure that it's a product that we're excited to ship. We want to make sure it's the best game that the PC can enjoy. And it's our first time serving them in quite a long time, so we're committed to getting that right."

Asked about PC specs for Destiny 2, Dague said it's too early to get into that. When asked directly if he knew what the min spec would be, Dague replied, "I certainly don't."

In other Destiny 2 news, the game's beta trial dates have been revealed, with Activision confirming that pre-order customers will be able to play the beta on PlayStation 4 starting July 18, and on Xbox One beginning July 19. The beta will open up to everyone on July 21. The company also stated that a PC beta is planned for late August, with more details coming "soon."

Additionally, Bungie has confirmed that the Xbox One X version of Destiny 2 will run at 30FPS, just like the PS4 Pro Edition. Some of the game's PS4-exclusive content was revealed at E3 this week--you can see it in the trailer above.