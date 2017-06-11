E3 2017: Dark Souls Publisher's Code Vein Gets New Trailer

At Microsoft's E3 2017 press briefing, a new trailer of Bandai Namco's Code Vein was revealed, along with a 2018 release confirmation. At first glance, it looks like a spiritual successor to the publisher's God Eater series though--based on the trailer--it features gameplay more inspired by Dark Souls. From large enemies to roll dodges, it promises to be a brutal, combat-centric adventure with an eye-catching anime art style.

Elswhere in today's conference, Microsoft unveiled its Project Scorpio as Xbox One X. The console will launch November 7, and you can see what it looks like here. It's been confirmed that Code Vein will feature visual and performance enhancements on the Xbox One X.

