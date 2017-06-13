E3 2017: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Adds A Fan-Favorite Playable Character

Crash Bandicoot's remaster collection, N. Sane Trilogy, is out very soon, but we're still learning about new features: when it launches on June 30 you'll be able to play the entire game as Crash's sister, Coco.

Coco is a fellow bandicoot, and she first appeared in Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back (later becoming playable in Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped). In the N. Sane Trilogy, you unlock her a little while into each of the three games. According to developer Vicarious Visions, she handles exactly like Crash, albeit with new animations and a distinct personality.

In making these remasters, Vicarious Visions used the original games' level geometry, but the gameplay is rebuilt from scratch. Some new features for the updated versions include a unified checkpoint and save system (including manual and auto-saving), as well as a unified menu system. There will also be time trials available for each game.

The collection launches for PlayStation 4 on June 30, though it may not be exclusive to Sony's console forever. The original three games included in the pack, plus driving title Crash Team Racing and party game Crash Bash, were all exclusive to PlayStation when they were originally released, but subsequent games in the series have appeared on multiple platforms.

For more on the upcoming collection, you can take a look at another Cortex Strikes Back level, Hang Eight, or check out the game's introductory cutscene.