E3 2017: Check Out Bethesda's Game-Themed Fairground

Bethesda's E3 press conference is kicking off tonight at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET, but prior to that, the publisher held a special event for attendees in the form of an amusement park of sorts called "Bethesdaland." We got to check out the park, which featured attractions based on some of the publisher's properties like Fallout. We've posted some of the photos we snapped below.

Eagle-eyed fans may notice that both Wolfenstein and The Evil Within are featured on the Bethesdaland maps handed out to attendees. Rumors have been circulating that both titles might be getting sequels; Amazon Germany recently listed a product page for a game called Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, while an Evil Within sequel was possibly leaked. While not outright confirmation, it certainly adds some more fuel to the speculation.

