E3 2017: Big Classic Nintendo Sale On Now

Nintendo has announced players are getting more Super Mario, more The Legend of Zelda, and more Metroid this E3, and now the company is offering deals on classic games for these franchises in honor on the event.

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past is $6 on 3DS and just $4 on Wii U. Both the 3DS and Wii U versions of Super Metroid are $4. If you need more Mario in your life, Wii U's Super Mario Galaxy is $10, and you can get NES Remix Pack for $7 (featuring challenges and levels from the original Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda). Ultimate NES Remix for 3DS is $21, and you can get Super Mario Kart on the handheld system for just $4.

For a full list of games on sale, head over to Nintendo's website. The deals stick around until June 20.

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

You can check out this roundup of all the E3 Nintendo news to catch up on everything that was announced today, including a release date for Super Mario Odyssey, new Yoshi and Kirby games, details on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's upcoming DLC packs, and a future Pokemon RPG on Nintendo Switch. And keep an eye on our hub for more news, videos, and impressions from E3 2017.