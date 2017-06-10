E3 2017 Bethesda Press Conference: What Time Is It On And How To Watch

The details of Bethesda's E3 2017 press conference has been announced, and you can watch the event right here through the embed above. This year's briefing will take place on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Here's the full schedule:

Bethesda E3 2017 Press Conference Start Time (Gates Open)

June 11 at 9:00 PM PT

June 12 at 12:00 AM ET

June 12 at 5:00 AM GMT

June 12 at 2:00 PM AEST

Bethesda hasn't shared what it will have to show at E3, but it has teased the show will offer a "special tour of Bethesdaland." This was accompanied by an image showing a mock theme park that features many of Bethesda's franchises--Doom, The Elder Scrolls, Quake, and so on. More notable are two areas shown as under construction, although it's unclear if these are meant to indicate new IPs or revivals of existing ones.

