E3 2017: Bethesda Announces Elder Scrolls Online DLC As MMO Passes A New Milestone

Bethesda's E3 2017 press conference is currently underway, and it just revealed that The Elder Scrolls Online has passed a new, impressive milestone for registered players: 10 million people have played the game. This is up from 8.5 million earlier this year.

Bethesda also concurrently announced on Twitter that it's releasing two new DLC packs for the game. Called The Horns of the Reach and Clockwork City, not much is known about them at the moment. They launch later this year, and you can see a few screenshots below.

The company also highlighted the recent Morrowind expansion to the game. You can read more about the new content here. Among other things, it adds a new area, story, and player vs. player battleground. The expansion costs $40 if you already own ESO, or you can buy both the base game and ESO: Morrowind for $60. The collector's edition is $60 if you own the base game and $80 if not.

Keep an eye on our liveblog of Bethesda's conference for more news and videos