E3 2017: All The Xbox One Games Confirmed So Far
Here's all the Xbox One games we know are coming to E3 2017.
With E3 right around the corner, we're putting together lists of all the games you can expect to see at the big-time gaming show. This list is for all the Xbox One games, including mutiplatform releases and titles that are rumored but not yet announced.
We will continue to update this story as more titles are revealed.
E3 2017 runs June 13-15, with briefings from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft planned for the days before the show kicks off.
All The Xbox One Games Confirmed For E3 2017 So Far
- Crackdown 3
- Sea of Thieves
- Day of Decay 2
- Fable Fortune
- Forza 7
- Gigantic
- Phantom Dust
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Assassin's Creed: Origins (rumored)
- Battalion 1944
- Call of Cthulu
- Call of Duty: World War II
- The Crew 2
- Darksiders III
- Destiny 2
- Dirt 4
- Dragon Quest XI
- FIFA 18
- F1 2017
- GT Sport
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Madden NFL 18
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
- Micro Machines: World Series
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- NBA Live 18
- Need for Speed: Payback
- Project Cars 2
- Star Wars: Battlefront II
- Sonic Forces
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
Vampyr
