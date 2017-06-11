E3 2017: All The PC Games Confirmed So Far

E3 is nearly upon us. To help you prepare, we've compiled lists of all the games that you can expect to see at this year's show. This list consists of every PC title confirmed to date for the event.

We will continue to update this story as more titles are revealed. You can also check out our list of all the games confirmed for E3 2017 across every platform, or head over to our E3 hub for all of our news, videos, and impressions.

E3 2017 runs June 13-15, with briefings from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft planned for the days before the show kicks off. While we'll undoubtedly see PC games show up at many of these, the PC Gaming Show returns again this year with a broadcast on Monday, June 12, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST.