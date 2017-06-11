E3 2017: All The PC Games Confirmed So Far
Here's a complete list of all the games we know are headed to E3 this year.
E3 is nearly upon us. To help you prepare, we've compiled lists of all the games that you can expect to see at this year's show. This list consists of every PC title confirmed to date for the event.
We will continue to update this story as more titles are revealed. You can also check out our list of all the games confirmed for E3 2017 across every platform, or head over to our E3 hub for all of our news, videos, and impressions.
E3 2017 runs June 13-15, with briefings from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda, Electronic Arts, and Ubisoft planned for the days before the show kicks off. While we'll undoubtedly see PC games show up at many of these, the PC Gaming Show returns again this year with a broadcast on Monday, June 12, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST.
- Agents of Mayhem
- Assassin's Creed (untitled)
- Aven Colony
- Battalion 1944
- Battlefield 1: In the Name of Tsar (DLC 2)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Code Vein
- Crackdown 3
- The Crew 2
- Destiny 2
- Dirt 4
- Elder Scrolls Legends
- The Escapists 2
- F1 2017
- FIFA 18
- Fable Fortune
- Far Cry 5
- Genesis Alpha One
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope
- Hunt: Showdown
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Micro Machines World Series
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Need for Speed: Payback
- Phantom Dust
- Project Cars 2
- Project Prelude Rune
- Quake Champions
- Sea of Thieves
- Sonic Forces
- Sonic Mania
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- SpellForce 3
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- State of Decay 2
- Sundered
- Titanfall 2
- Total War: Warhammer II
- Vampyr
- Yoku's Island Express
