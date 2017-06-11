E3 2017: All The Big Leaks

While the leaks have not been as numerous as last year's E3, there have been some big ones for 2017, including details on the new Assassin's Creed game, a Wolfenstein sequel, and more.

We've rounded up all the big leaks so far, and we'll continue to update this story as more pop up and some are confirmed or debunked.

Assassin's Creed: Origins

As usual for the Assassin's Creed series, details on this year's Assassin's Creed game have emerged earlier. The leaks about the new game, supposedly titled Assassin's Creed: Origins, started back in 2016 but have increased in volume and significance in recent weeks and days. Most recently, leaks suggested an October release date and revealed that you can ride camels and control an eagle in the Egypt-set sequel. [Read the full story]

Mario / Rabbids Crossover For Nintendo Switch

Ubisoft and Nintendo have worked together in the past on a number of projects, and it looks like this partnership will continue this year with a Mario/Rabbids crossover. The game is reportedly called Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. It's supposedly a turn-based strategy RPG with local co-op support and eight playable characters. These reportedly include Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Princess Peach, and four Rabbids dressed like Nintendo mascots. [Read the full story]

BioWare's New IP, Anthem, will be revealed in more detail during the Xbox E3 briefing

EA Play Schedule, Including New IP

Before EA's E3 briefing, a schedule of the company's show leaked online. A lot of it turned out to be accurate, including BioWare's new IP, which we now know is called Anthem. The leaked schedule also mentioned Madden 18, FIFA 18, and Need for Speed: Payback reveals and new trailers, all of which actually happened. [Read the full story]

Wolfenstein: The New Order Sequel

We've heard for a long time that Wolfenstein: The New Order is getting a sequel, and earlier this week, Amazon posted a product page for the follow-up. As rumored, it is reportedly called Wolfenstein: The New Order. It is expected to be officially announced during Bethesda's briefing, which begins at 9 PM PT on June 11. [Read the full story]

The Evil Within 2

Leaked ads have shown that Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami is making a sequel to the survival-horror game The Evil Within. There is no word yet on when the sequel will launch, what the story will be, or what platforms it's coming to. We should know more later today when Bethesda is expected to formally announce it during its E3 briefing. [Read the full story on NeoGAF]

Xbox Project Scorpio To Cost $500

According to games media veteran Geoff Keighley, Project Scorpio will cost $500. Additionally, leaks from retailers have suggested that the console might be called Scorpio, the name that Microsoft introduced it as during its initial reveal at E3 2016. The name, price, and release date should be officially announced during Microsoft's E3 briefing today, June 11, at 2 PM PT. [Read the full story]

Forza Motorsport 7

It would not be a big surprise, but a leak today showed that Turn 10 is making Forza Motorsport 7. Supposedly set for an October 3 release date, the game will reportedly shine on Project Scorpio, running at 4K for people with a supported TV. The first supposed screenshots from the game have come online as well. [Read the full story at IndianNoob.com]