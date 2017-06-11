E3 2017: All The Bethesda Games Confirmed For The Show

E3 is just about upon us. We're putting together lists of all the games you can expect to see at the big-time gaming show. This list is for all Bethesda's confirmed titles, of which there aren't a whole lot yet--although there are some juicy rumors.

We will continue to update this story as more titles are revealed--right now, there are only two that we know for sure. (You can also check out our list of all the games confirmed for E3 2017.) There are rumors swirling that Bethesda announcements could include a new Wolfenstein game--the long-rumored New Colossus was briefly listed on Amazon in Germany--or an Evil Within sequel.

E3 2017 runs June 13-15, with briefings from Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Bethesda, and Ubisoft planned for the days before the show kicks off. You can watch Bethesda's E3 conference here; it's scheduled to take place on Sunday night. We also have a recap of everything EA had to share during its EA Play press conference.

All The Bethesda Games Confirmed For E3 2017