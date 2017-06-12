E3 2017: $800 Assassin's Creed Origins Special Edition Unveiled

A number of special editions of Assassin's Creed: Origins have been announced already. However, an even more substantial one has now been shown off as part of its E3 2017 announcements, and it's priced at $800.

A listing on the Uplay website has all the details on the Assassin's Creed: Origins Dawn of the Creed Legendary Edition, as it's called. It comes with a gold Steelbook case, the game's season pass, a 28.7-inch statue of main character Bayek, a world map, four lithographs, the soundtrack, an artbook, art cards, and an eagle amulet.

The eagle amulet, lithographs, and a certificate of authenticity will ship in July, with the remaining items and the games coming out when the game does in October. Only 999 units will be available total across the world.

Ubisoft's other announcements have included an announcement of the Mario/Rabbids mashup game and an intriguing VR game that Elijah Wood is working on.